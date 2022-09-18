Football Weekend in Saskatchewan: Hometown teams claim 1 out of 3 wins

The inaugural event in Regina had mixed results for the hometown teams, with only the Regina Thunder recording a win.

The first running of Football Weekend in Saskatchewan was host to three games from three separate leagues, the CFL, CJFL and U Sports.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders kicked off the event with a matchup against the Edmonton Elks on the evening of Sept. 16.

The Riders were upset by the fifth place Elks as the game was decided by a 47-yard field goal by kicker Sergio Castillo with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Friday’s win marked the first time Edmonton prevailed against Saskatchewan at Mosaic Stadium since 2015.

The Riders now hold a 6-8 record. Edmonton improved their standing to 4-10 on the season.

The early afternoon of Sept. 17 saw the only Regina based victory of the weekend.

The Regina Thunder pulled off a 23-7 win against the Saskatoon Hilltops, besting their provincial rival for the second time in as many weeks.

Thunder defensive back Justin McKerrcher had a highlight performance, with three interceptions recorded during the game, one of which he returned for a 35-yard touchdown.

The Thunder’s other major was scored from a one-yard run by running back Ife Adebogun.

Both the Thunder and the Hilltops will be on the road for their next matchups on Sept. 25. Regina is set to faceoff with the Winnipeg Rifles while Saskatoon will meet the Calgary Colts.

The Thunder are now 5-0 for the season, while the Hilltops’ current record stands at 2-3.

The University of Regina Rams and the University of Saskatchewan Huskies battled it out in a defensive struggle during the evening of Sept. 17.

The Huskies took the contest with a 32-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter. The final score was 11-10.

The Huskies maintain their first place standing in the western division while the Rams are tied with Alberta for second.

Total attendance for the three game spectacle at Mosaic Stadium equaled nearly 36,000 fans.

Almost 27,000 were present for the Rider’s matchup Friday night, while just over 2,000 were present for the Thunder’s victory.

The U of R Rams had a total attendance of just over 7,000 fans for their closely scored match against the Huskies.