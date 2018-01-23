

CTV Regina





Warning: Graphic content

The chief forensic pathologist testified Tuesday in the murder trial of three men accused of killing Reno Lee.

Andrew Bellegarde, Bronson Gordon, and Daniel Theodore are all facing first-degree murder charges in Lee’s death in 2015. They are also charged with dismembering and decapitating a body.

On Tuesday, court saw graphic evidence, including x-rays and pictures from the autopsy.

Dr. Shaun Ladham, chief forensic pathologist for Saskatchewan, testified that he believes Lee’s body was dismembered using a saw. But, the autopsy revealed he died from two gunshot wounds to the head. Ladham told court that one shot was in Lee’s temple and the other was through his cheek.

Court also heard from Cst. Gary Naylen, a member of the underwater investigative recovery team involved in Lee’s case. Naylen told the jury that dive team members were sent to two sloughs, where they recovered a knife, bow saw and a box containing tape, a folding knife and some rags.

Lee’s body was found in a rural area north of Balcarres.

The three accused have all pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to last six weeks.

With files from CTV Regina's Colton Wiens