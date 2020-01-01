Forget St. home damaged in New Year's blaze
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 5:31PM CST
A house in the 700 block of Forget St. boarded up following a fire on New Year's Eve 2019. (Marc Smith/CTV News)
REGINA -- The Regina Fire Department had a busy finish to 2019 after being called to a house fire on Tuesday night.
Crews were called to the 700 block of Forget St. at 6:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
The front door and window of the duplex house were boarded up on Wednesday after crews battled the fire the night before.
The fire department continues to investigate.