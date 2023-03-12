Former CFL player Darnell Sankey making quick adjustment to playing in XFL

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Darnell Sankey (53) runs onto the field before CFL football action against BC Lions in Regina on Friday, August 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Darnell Sankey (53) runs onto the field before CFL football action against BC Lions in Regina on Friday, August 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend

The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener