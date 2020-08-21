MOOSE JAW -- The former general manager of Moose Jaw's Downtown and Soccer/Fieldhouse is suing the company and three current city councillors after he says he was fired for investigating sexual harassment allegations.

According to the statement of claim filed on April 15, 2020, Graham Edge is seeking damages for his lost wage, loss of pension benefits, damage to his reputation and counselling fees.

The DFFH, former CEO of DFFH Ted Schaeffer and councillors Bryan Swanson, Scott McMann, and Crystal Froese are all named as defendants.

In the claim, Edge alleges he began investigating a sexual harassment claim against Myles Fister, the Director of Facility Operations at Mosaic Place, by an employee of Mosaic Place in 2018. The investigation led to eight women making allegations against Fister.

According to the lawsuit, in February 2018, Edge requested an emergency meeting with the DFFH board to discuss his investigation and advised the board to terminate Fister and report him to the police.

The suit claims the board was split on the decision to terminate Fister, but ultimately took no action against him. Councillor Swanson objected to the termination of Fister, and instead recommended he be given another chance.

The statement also claims no board minutes were taken during the meeting and no formal vote was taken.

Around May 25, 2018, Edge claims he was terminated from his position for “incompatibility with staff” and was only paid until June 15, 2018.

The lawsuit claims the city of Moose Jaw engaged a third-party investigator to look into the matter on July 12, 2018. Following the investigation, the investigator provided recommendations to the city, but on August 15, 2018 the DFFH board was dissolved and Fister was subsequently terminated.

The claim also alleges in September 2018, the Mayor of Moose jaw recommended sanctions against the three counsellors for their failure in their duty to deal with the personnel matter.

Edge also claims he was not able to find work due to the publicity from the case, following the incident. He also alleges in the lawsuit that he was threatened with litigation to remain silent following his termination.

In the statement of claim, Edge claims the defendants were negligent in failing to protect him for following company policy and alleges the defendants are liable for wrongful dismissal.

No statement of defence has been filed so far.

Councillor McMann responded to CTV News saying he has no statement at this time.

None of the allegations in the claim have been tested or proven in court.