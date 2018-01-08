The former Deputy Reeve of the RM of Sherwood appeared in court on Monday on the first day of what’s expected to be a three day trial.

Tim Probe is accused of municipal corruption and breach of trust.

The Crown cross examined two witnesses on Monday, the first was a major crimes investigator who was questioned for about 45 minutes. The second was the current Reeve of the RM, Jeffrey Poissant.

Poissant recorded a meeting between himself and Probe in February of 2016 without Probe knowing. He told court he had been recording all his interviews with community members for what he calls “accountability reasons”.

The tape recording was played as evidence but the sound was distorted as it was recorded in a public coffee shop. A 17 page transcript of the interview was also presented.

The Crown says the intent of the recording is to show that Probe was attempting to lobby Poissant to not pursue legal fees stemming from an inquiry that took place in 2014.

There are also allegations of vote-trading from Probe when it comes to a proposed truck stop on land owned by Poissants’ family.

Probe is still a councilor of the RM of Sherwood.

Several more witnesses are scheduled to take the stand over the next two days.