

CTV Regina





The former deputy reeve of the RM of Sherwood took the stand in his own defence on Wednesday.

Tim Probe is facing charges of municipal corruption and breach of trust. Most of the accusations against him have been made by Jeffrey Poissant, reeve of Sherwood.

Speaking in court on Wednesday, Probe noted that relations between his family and Poissant’s family have never been good. Probe told court that the private meetings he is alleged to have had with Poissant to broker a vote-trading deal were actually meant to work to bury the hatchet and find better ways of cooperating.

Probe was the only witness called by the defence.

Court will reconvene on Thursday morning for closing arguments.