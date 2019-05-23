Following the closure of Dewdney Drugs on May 9, residents have rallied behind the former pharmacist and owner, Arthur Woo.

Woo and Dewdney Drugs have been part of the North Central community since 1986, and residents started a petition to have him reinstated following speculation that his license was suspended.

"Sometimes people would run short of groceries, he would charge them up groceries so their kids can eat until they got their next cheque," patron Joanne Lerat said.

Legal proceedings between the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals, Dewdney Drugs and Arthur Woo which detail numerous charges against him between 2011 and 2018.

In April, Woo was found guilty of 11 charges of proprietary misconduct, professional misconduct and professional incompetence.

Charges against Woo date back as far as December 2011, and involve dispensing a list of drugs that were not prescribed, failing to submit claims to the provincial drug plan claims system, failing to notify patients of critical drug interactions, failing to monitor patients compliance with drug therapy, and failing to maintain and adequate filing system.

The drugs issued without prescriptions were for conditions such as asthma, stomach ulcers and edema. Many drug names were withdrawn from the court documents.

In January 2013, a patient identified in court documents as W.B., was prescribed Atripla. In September the patient was hospitalized and her treatment changed to Sustiva. In March 2014 the patient was hospitalized again and it was discovered that Woo continued to issue Atripla and other medications prescribed to the patient in September, which was a duplication of therapy.

It's alleged Woo was overselling over-the-counter codeine products to a patient and also left the pharmacy open without a licensed pharmacist.

Woo must now pay $42,000 and complete the pharmacist qualifying examination.

In a statement to CTV News, Woo apologized for the store's closure and calls the matter "a professional issue". He said he loves the neighbourhood and wants it to be whole again.

Dewdney Drugs is currently under new management.