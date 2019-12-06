REGINA -- Former Edmonton Eskimos head coach is officially heading to the Roughriders as the team's new offensive coordinator.

He takes over for Steve McAdoo, whose contract was up at the end of the 2019 season.

TSN's David Naylor reported on Thursday that Maas was on his way to the green and white. Naylor said Maas arrived in Regina on Wednesday, and the team made it official at a press conference on Friday morning.

Maas was fired by the Eskimos last month.

The Riders also announced that Jason Shivers has been extended as defensive coordinator. Shivers joined the team before the 2019 season.

Both Maas and Shivers have been signed through the 2021 season.