Former Estevan Bruins coach dies at 91
Gary McKechney, a former coach for the Estevan Bruins, has died at the age of 91.
McKechney coached the team from 1971 to 1982 with four years off during that time. He coached 340 games in total.
According to a tweet from the team, McKechney died on Oct. 9.
The team says a photo of McKechney hangs near the Bruins lounge.
