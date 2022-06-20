Former leader of Canadian Nationalist Party represents himself on first day of assault trial

Travis Patron, the former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party, is representing himself during an assault trial happening at the Delta Hotel.

Patron is charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm. He has pleaded not guilty.

The alleged assaults happened in 2019.

Police received reports that two women had been assaulted in the 1900 block of Victoria Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.

Police said a man offered the two women a ride home. When they declined, the man allegedly assaulted them.

Both women had visible injuries and were treated in hospital, according to police reports.

Patron was arrested on Nov. 9, 2019.

The jury for the trial will be selected on Monday.

The crown is expected to call the two complainants and a member of the Regina Police Service as witnesses during the trial.

Patron ran for the Canadian Nationalist Party for the riding of Souris-Moose-Mountain in the 2019 federal election.

The Canadian Nationalist Party was registered as an official party on Sept. 15, 2019.

The party was involuntarily deregistered on March 31, 2022, according to Elections Canada, after the party failed to meet the Canada Elections Act requirement of at least 250 members at all times.

More details to come.