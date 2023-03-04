Former MJ Warriors head coach Mike Stothers diagnosed with melanoma

Former head coach of the Moose Jaw Warriors, Mike Stothers, was diagnosed with stage three melanoma of the lymph node, an advanced form of skin cancer.

Stothers, now the assistant coach of the Anaheim Ducks, is set to begin treatment and surgical intervention over the coming weeks, a release from the team said.

“I want to thank all my family, friends and the Ducks organization led by our owners Henry and Susan Samueli, for their incredible support during this difficult period,” Stother’s statement read.

Originally from Toronto, Stothers, 61, was selected in the first round (21st overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1980 NHL draft.

He would go on to play 30 career NHL games from 1984 to 1988 with the Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Beginning his coaching career with the Hershey Bears in 1991, Stothers would go on to coach in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Stothers served as the Warriors’ head coach for three seasons from 2011 to 2014.

The 2022-2023 season marks Stother’s second year with the Ducks.

"Mike is one of the toughest and finest people in hockey,” Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said in a statement.

“The Ducks organization and entire NHL community are firmly behind him.”