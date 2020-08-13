REGINA -- Brayden Point’s goal during an NHL playoff game gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 series lead over Columbus.

The Lightning forward’s goal ended the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

The winning goal was not a rare move from the former Moose Jaw Warrior.

“I don’t know how many guys on both sides have been in a game that long, but that was something for sure,” Point said, moments after his team's quintuple overtime victory.

The 24 year-old spent four seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors, from 2011-16. During that time, he collected 324 points in 252 games.

According to Point’s former GM with the Moose Jaw Warriors, Point was just 5’6” and 129lbs when the Warriors drafted him fourteenth overall in the 2011 Bantam Draft.

“Not surprised, I just had a feeling that there was a good chance that he might be the guy that found a way to end that game,” Warrior’s Alan Millar said.

When he was 15, Point could only play five regular season games with the Warriors. He scored just one goal in those call-up appearances.

“He’s just always had that ‘don’t tell me I’m too small because I’ll prove to you or show you that it doesn’t matter’ (attitude)”, said Millar.

However, when he joined the team full-time in their 2012 playoff run, fans got a chance to witness his overtime magic.

In the first round, Moose Jaw was facing the Regina Pats. With a 3-1 series lead, Game 5 went to double OT in the Queen City. Point scored the game-winner to put the Warriors into the second round against Medicine Hat.

Once again, the Warriors had a chance to put the nail in a team’s coffin, this time the Tigers. In OT, Point once again notched the game-winning goal.

“For a 15-year-old to join a team for the playoffs and score seven goals is unbelievable,” said Millar.

Point was barely 16 years old, playing with a veteran Warriors team.

“He’s a big moment player is what he is and he’s always been that way,” James Gallo,Warriors play by play announcer, said.

He covered Point’s entire WHL career in Moose Jaw.

Point is now the sixth youngest player on the Lightning’s 24-man roster. The now-famous OT goal was his second goal of the outing on Tuesday night.