Former Pats greats share thoughts on Connor Bedard
Legendary Regina Pats’ alumni, Dale Derkatch and Mike Sillinger talked about their time with the organization and shared their thoughts on phenom Connor Bedard.
Derkatch played for the Pats from 1981-85. He continues to hold the record for the most goals (222), assists (269), and overall points (491) with the team.
“I still can’t believe it. I can’t believe I played in the league. I can’t believe my parents had to watch some of the stuff that went on when I was playing, there were lots of fights and brawls,” he laughed.
Derkatch is currently a scout for the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Columbus Blue Jackets.
“Sometimes I watch as a scout now, I’m watching the games, watching the guys and I go, ‘I played in this league?’ So it’s pretty cool to have records that are still in the book, which may be broken someday. It’s nice for my kids to see, that’s probably the biggest thing,” said Derkatch.
Sillinger, who hails from Regina, was a member of the Pats from 1987-91. The forward sits second in the club’s record books behind Derkatch for overall points. (419)
He said it’s a different system now with a draft and said a lot of hometown boys don’t get to play for their hometown.
“That year, Jamie Heward, Frank Kovacs, Terry Hollinger, Jeff Sebastian, Kelly Markwart, Gary Dickie, the list goes on, we were all hometown boys, which was awesome. The building was full and you know you had lots of support from everyone. It was a fun four years,” exclaimed Sillinger.
Sillinger played just a couple seasons after Derkatch but the two wore the same number, which was 16. Something Sillinger noted was actually a coincidence; however, he was still a player he looked up to.
“He was a spectacular player. I was basically 11-12 years old watching Dale and watching the Pats. They had lots of firepower. He was so good with the puck, very creative, and could score and make players,” described Sillinger.
They both have their number 16 hanging in the rafters of the Brandt Centre. Derkatch had his number retired in 1998, Sillinger in 2010.
“I got to be in the rafters with his number 16 and it was kind of cool. He was a great guy that said, ‘Yeah, no problem. It’s an honour to have Mike in the rafters with me.’ So he’s definitely a great hockey player, a great player, and the all-time greatest [with the Pats],” said Sillinger.
Sillinger was the last Regina Pat to record back to back 50 goal seasons in 1988 to 1989 and 1989 to 1990. However, this season that changed when Connor Bedard became the first Pat to do so in over thirty years in 2021 to 2033 and 2022 to 2023.
“I think last year, getting 50 in the last game of the year was pretty cool. Obviously, you don’t think about the numbers too much but when that happened, I was pretty happy. This year, I didn’t really set out, you know, number goals. I just wanted to improve as a player and obviously win,” said Bedard on the milestone seasons.
“You have to give your teammates credit because the years I did it, I always had a good team, we always had a good power play, we were an exciting team. That helps big time and so I’m sure that’s happening with the Pats and Connor [right now],” said Sillinger. “A guy of that magnitude, you have to let him do what he does.”
Sillinger noted he actually forgot about the milestone until a few weeks ago when Bedard accomplished the same feat.
“It was kind of funny when Connor did it, you know, my name was mentioned and it was on Twitter and everything like that. I didn’t really think anything of it,” he chuckled.
The list of remarkable and memorable players to go through the Regina Pats’ organization is lengthy given that it is the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) oldest franchise. When Derkatch joined the team, he spent his time going through the archives to learn about some of the former greats.
“I used to look in the WHL Guide all the time. I used to look at it and look through the rosters for smaller players because there weren’t many. I was always told that I was too small to play at every level whether it was Bantam, Midget, and so on,” said Derkatch who is listed as five feet six inches on his Elite Prospects profile.
“One of the players [who stood out] who played here was Brian Varga. He played here before me and he was fantastic. He won the scoring race one year. When I got here, he was traded to Medicine Hat. So I looked up to players like that,” said Derkatch.
Sillinger noted he looked up to not only Derkatch but also that entire team since he was able to watch them as a young teenager.
“I loved watching the Pats. I loved watching offensive guys like Derkatch, lists of scuffles and fights. That game has changed big time,” Sillinger laughed. “But it was just so exciting to see. Every time they played Brandon, Ray Ferraro, he was the competitor. He had over 200 points in the league. It was pretty impressive watching junior hockey back then.”
As for Bedard, who grew up in a different era of the WHL, he noted a more recent name he looked up to when he joined the organization.
“Sam Steel I think was someone that you know I was looking up to when I got drafted here. Watching his junior highlights from here, obviously seeing what he’s been able to do in the NHL, and trying to follow in his footsteps,” said Bedard.
But as Bedard has now set the stage to lead the next generation of talent that walk through the doors of the Regina Pats, both Sillinger and Derkatch agree he will be one of the most talked about players in the franchise’s history.
“It would be somewhat along the lines of a guy like McDavid, or MacKinnon in the NHL, or Crosby. Back when I played, it was Lemieux and so on. He is a player that doesn’t come along every often,” said Derkatch. “I have never felt that way about pretty well anyone and I’ve been scouting now close to 25 years.”
“He’s going to be a franchise player for some organization in the NHL, whoever drafts him is going to be very lucky. He’s going to carry on to have a fantastic career, he’s going to have big time longevity,” said Sillinger.
In just over three months, the 2023 NHL draft will take place in Nashville, Tenn. where Bedard is projected to go first overall. Sillinger was drafted 11th overall in 1989 to the Detroit Red Wings. He shared some wisdom for Bedard to take in his upcoming draft day.
“You have to have fun with the draft. You have to enjoy the moment. You can’t let your highs get too high and your lows get too low. I think the biggest thing when you do get drafted and you go to camp, take it all in. You can’t take the job for granted,” said Sillinger.
Bedard said it was nice of Sillinger to take his time out to talk about him like that.
“Obviously it’s cool him being from here and stuff. He’s kind of a Regina legend. What he did with his career was pretty special. It’s what you kind of hear a lot throughout your draft year in general. I’ve been enjoying it and kind of not looking too far ahead in the future,” said Bedard.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son
The jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has found him guilty of murdering his wife and son, the grisliest and most severe of the allegations faced by the disgraced former South Carolina attorney.
Lawyers representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers sued over negligence claim
The former treasurer of the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters' fundraising arm claims in court convoy lawyers didn't warn him of the legal risks.
Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference
Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.
New details emerge into when Canada knew about Chinese spy balloon
The Canadian government's transportation department learned about the suspected Chinese spy balloon two days before it became headline news.
New study casts doubt on effectiveness of COVID-19 border closures
A new study comparing data from 166 countries that closed their borders during the first 22 weeks of the pandemic says most targeted closures – aimed at travellers from COVID-19 hotspots – did little to curb the crisis. Total closures helped, but at a cost.
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
The family of an 86-year-old woman who died in an emergency room last week near Quebec City says it's not normal that she was allegedly left to die in a hallway without food or water.
Gunmen threaten Lionel Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket
Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left Thursday when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man says he was forced into remote church-run 'detention centre' as a teen
Mark Drapak vividly remembers the terror of being taken away from his family as a child to work at a remote bible training centre.
-
Saskatoon eyes new White Buffalo development as future city-centre recreation facility
Saskatoon is looking to develop a new city centre recreation facility, according to administration.
-
City of Saskatoon says over 100,000 truckloads of snow removed from streets
The City of Saskatoon says it removed over 100,000 truckloads of snow from roads.
Winnipeg
-
More details shared about patient death at Winnipeg hospital
Administration at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg said a patient that died in the emergency department this week was brought there by ambulance, and the department was dealing with a large number of patients at the time
-
Two teens dead after being found outside on northern Manitoba First Nation
Two 14-year-old girls are dead after being found outside of a home on a northern Manitoba First Nation on Wednesday.
-
'It's scary': Manitoba experiencing testosterone shortage
Pharmacies are struggling to fulfill testosterone prescriptions, a concern for Manitobans who depend on it.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in murder of Calgary woman Judy Maerz – against a previously convicted killer
Calgary police have laid charges in connection with last month's murder of Judy Maerz, against a man previously convicted of a 2009 homicide.
-
TV, film industry hopeful tax-credit boost will 'Keep Alberta Rolling!'
Making movies and television shows in Alberta might be even more appealing now, thanks to the latest provincial budget.
-
Virtual reality goggles used to help online students learn at Calgary's Rundle Studio
The old one-room school on the Prairies hosted a single teacher providing lessons for many children in various grades, all gathered under one roof...
Edmonton
-
Police on scene of officer-involved shooting at funicular
The police incident around the funicular Thursday afternoon was connected to an officer-involved shooting, CTV News has learned.
-
Old Strathcona business owners and residents weigh in on Whyte Ave redesign
The City of Edmonton held a drop-in event Thursday night to discuss changes to public spaces in Old Strathcona and get feedback from the community.
-
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman must pay back more than $3K after losing debit card, RBC says
An Ontario woman has been told by RBC that she is responsible for paying off more than $3,000 taken from her account last fall.
-
Warnings issued as 'hazardous' Ontario storm threatens to dump 25 cm of snow
Another blast of winter weather will dump up to 25 centimetres of snow in southern Ontario and disrupt weekend travel plans.
-
Nordstrom closing stores in Toronto, winds down Canadian operations
Nordstrom has announced it is closing its Canadian stores, including its flagship Toronto location, cutting 2,500 jobs in the process.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nordstrom closing stores in Ottawa as it winds down Canadian operations
The Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre and the Nordstrom Rack at Ottawa Train Yards will close by the end of June, as the retail store shuts down operations in Canada.
-
'It’s heartbreaking': Ottawa woman says she lost $100,000 in an online investment cyber crime
Deborah Klein of Ottawa says she lost $100,000 after she thought she purchased a safe and guaranteed investment option online. It turned out, the GIC was a scam.
-
Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
Vancouver
-
Failure to recognize potential money laundering leads to disbarment for Vancouver lawyer
An elderly Vancouver lawyer has been disbarred by the Law Society of B.C. and ordered to pay more than $10,000 for misconduct during more than a dozen real estate transactions that could have facilitated money laundering.
-
Budget 2023: Province looking to ‘incentivize’ secondary suites
Those looking for a place to live may soon have a lot more selection with Budget 2023 promising a new pilot project to get more secondary suites in the province.
-
City of Vancouver ends living wage policy for workers in closed-door meeting
The City of Vancouver has brought an end to its policy to pay employees a living wage, something it has guaranteed since 2017.
Montreal
-
RCMP alleges 'major' cache of firearms, neo-Nazi material found in home west of Montreal; charges laid
Two brothers are facing several firearms charges after a 'very significant' stash of guns and ammunition was allegedly found in a home west of Montreal, according the RCMP. Officers also allegedly found neo-Nazi material inside the residence.
-
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
The family of an 86-year-old woman who died in an emergency room last week near Quebec City says it's not normal that she was allegedly left to die in a hallway without food or water.
-
Montreal man found guilty of promoting hatred against Jews files application for appeal
Gabriel Sohier Chaput, a Quebec man found guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews, is seeking leave to appeal his conviction.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island First Nation calls on feds to stop E&N rail revival
Another First Nation on Vancouver Island is calling on the feds to halt plans for restoring a local rail line.
-
'Thought he was going to drive into us': RCMP cleared after driver injured fleeing police in Courtenay
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has cleared the RCMP of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured while fleeing from police in Courtenay.
-
Maritime Museum of B.C. launches its largest fundraiser of the year
The Maritime Museum of British Columbia in Victoria has launched its largest fundraising campaign of the year, with the hope that you will help "float its boat."
Atlantic
-
Man allegedly armed with knife in Cole Harbour taken into custody
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man who was allegedly armed with a knife in the Cole Harbour, N.S., area Thursday night has been taken into custody.
-
Delays, cancellations pile up as snow begins to fall in the Maritimes
Delays and cancellations are piling up in the Maritimes ahead of the latest round of wintry weather.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
Northern Ontario
-
Stab wounds to Sudbury murder victim’s neck were fatal blows, pathologist testifies
Warning: This story describes the autopsy of a murder victim and contains many details some people will find upsetting.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury man sentenced for role in arson that killed three people
A Sudbury man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal townhouse fire in Sudbury, Ont., that killed three people.
-
Search on for missing northern Ontario plane
Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on board that went missing Tuesday in a remote area of northern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
'I was pretty shaken up': Police respond to weapons call at Brantford high school
Brantford Police say a suspect has been taken into custody after a Brantford high school was placed on hold and secure.
-
CTV reporter struck by car remains in hospital
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash near Guelph, Ont. yesterday remains in hospital.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘hazardous’ winter storm heading for southwestern Ontario
Waterloo region residents might want to prepare to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring “heavy snow and strong winds” on Friday.