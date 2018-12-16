Former Rams QB Picton signs with Argos
Noah Picton, formerly of the University of Regina Rams, has signed a three year contract with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts. (Credit: University of Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 3:01PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, December 16, 2018 3:02PM CST
Former University of Regina Rams quarterback Noah Picton has been signed to a three year deal by the Toronto Argonauts.
Picton, originally from Regina, finished his final season with the Rams in 2018 as the all-time U Sports leader in passing yards throwing for 11,494 yards over his five year career.
Picton is signed through the 2021 season.