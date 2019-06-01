Former University of Regina Rams Quarterback Noah Picton was released by the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

The 23-year-old attempted one incomplete pass in the Argos preseason opener against Montreal.

The Argos signed the Regina product to a three year deal in December 2018.

Picton finished his final season with the Rams in 2018 as the all-time U Sports leader in passing yards throwing for 11,494 yards over his five year career.