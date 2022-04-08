Former Regina gang unit officer testifies in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial

An expert witness with knowledge about Regina's street gangs took the stand on Friday during the fourth day of testimony in Dillon Whitehawk's first-degree murder trial.

Whitehawk, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto in late 2019.

Whitehawk has pleaded not guilty.

Regina Police Cst. Trevor Weir testified as one of the crown’s expert witnesses on Friday.

Weir is a 15-year member of the force and served in the street gang unit for almost seven years from 2012 to 2019.

He left the unit shortly before the deaths and was not involved in the investigations.

His testimony described the structure, hierarchy, operations and identifying markers of Regina’s street gangs.

In opening remarks, the crown alleged Whitehawk killed Denton and Toto to boost his ranking in the Indian Mafia (IM) gang. The crown argued Whitehawk “loosely suspected” that Denton and Toto were members of the Native Syndicate Killers (NSK)—the IM’s rivals at the time.

Weir told court that gang members can “rise in status” by proving they are an “asset” to the group, often times through drug trafficking or violence such as shootings, robberies or home invasions.

“They really bolster their presence and control of the community by committing these violent acts,” he said.

“People are afraid so they are not going to challenge them moving forward.”

Both Denton and Toto died in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.

During his time on the gang unit, Weir said street gang activity covered the entire city, but was particularly concentrated in North Central and south central Regina.

Denton, 27, was shot and killed on the 800 block of Robinson Street on Nov. 9, 2019.

Toto, 23, died from a gunshot through the heart, according to autopsy results on Dec. 1, 2019. The alleged shooting happened on the 1200 block of Queen Street.

The trial is expected to last for three weeks. Fourteen jury members were selected to account for the length of the trial and possible illness-related absences.

More details to come…