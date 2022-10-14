Former Regina gymnastics coach not guilty of sexual assault: judge

A judge has acquitted a former Regina gymnastics coach of both sexual offences he was facing.

Marcel Dubroy, 71, was charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual touching between 2002 and 2008. The complainant was a former Queen City Gymnastics Club athlete who he coached from roughly 2000 to 2007.

Justice Fred Kovach found him not guilty on both counts Friday morning.

Dubroy was originally facing five charges. However, one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation were stayed in September.

The complainant, who is now 34-years-old, came forward with the allegations in 2018. She cited a number of reasons for coming forward including the #MeToo movement, the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal, and abuse training she had received as part of her health profession.

The Crown declined to comment on the decision.

In a written statement, Dubroy’s defence lawyer Heather Ferg said they are pleased with the result and glad the “long and tremendously difficult process” is over.

“Mr. Dubroy has always maintained his innocence and remained confident a fair process would lead to a just result,” Ferg said.

“He is looking forward to putting this behind him and moving forward with the love of his family and support of his community.

The judge read out his written decision at the Court of King’s Bench. Ultimately, he found the complainant’s testimony to be “credible.”

However, he was not confident her recollection of events was “reliable,” given the amount of time that had passed since the alleged events.

Justice Kovach cited an expert defence witness who testified to inaccuracies that can arise from repressed memories.

Kovach said Dubroy’s testimony seemed sincere, credible and generally reliable, and he was not shaken during cross-examination.

The decision was broken up into two parts: the sexual touching charge and the sexual assault charge.

More to come...