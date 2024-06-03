Former Regina police superintendent named Saskatchewan's next chief coroner

The new Chief Coroner for Saskatchewan will be Jeff Wagner, a former superintendent of the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) community services division.

Wagner will assume the position on July 22, following former Chief Coroner Clive Weighill’s retirement in February, the province said in a news release.

Wagner has managed RPS’s major crimes and vulnerable services division and south district division.

According to the province, those positions gave Wagner valuable experience managing death investigations and working with stakeholders, communities and families.

Wagner also holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Human Justice and an Advanced Certificate in Police Studies from the University of Regina, the province said.

“In addition to his work experience, Wagner has been awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal, and the Police Exemplary Service Medal,” the release said.

Coroners are authorized to conduct investigations into all sudden, unexpected and unnatural deaths occurring in the province of Saskatchewan.

Investigations are conducted in order to determine the identity of the deceased, and how, when, where and by what means the person died.