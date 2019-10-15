REGINA -- A Municipal Heritage Property built in 1913 is for sale in Regina’s Core neighbourhood.

Flood residence

The house, located at 1400 College Avenue, was originally owned by William Hamilton Flood, a real estate and construction businessman, who moved to Regina in 1903.

The home was designated a Municipal Heritage site in 1983. Five years later, it was restored and became a private residence.

It's listed for $649,900.