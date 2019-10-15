Former residence of William Hamilton Flood for sale
Flood residence (realtor.ca)
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 11:02AM CST
REGINA -- A Municipal Heritage Property built in 1913 is for sale in Regina’s Core neighbourhood.
The house, located at 1400 College Avenue, was originally owned by William Hamilton Flood, a real estate and construction businessman, who moved to Regina in 1903.
The home was designated a Municipal Heritage site in 1983. Five years later, it was restored and became a private residence.
It's listed for $649,900.