REGINA -- A Municipal Heritage Property built in 1913 is for sale in Regina’s Core neighbourhood.

The house, located at 1400 College Avenue, was originally owned by William Hamilton Flood, who moved to Regina in 1903.

“He was a land developer. He was very involved in the City of Regina, did a lot of land sales (and) had a grain company,” said Jackie Schmidt with Heritage Regina.

The home was designated a Municipal Heritage site in 1983. Five years later, it was restored and became a private residence.

“His house was designed in the Prairie School of Architecture (style), which was made famous by Frank Lloyd Wright,” Schmidt said. “These are all character-defining elements that are important to the history of the city.”

The home is protected under a municipal bylaw, which means owners must get a special permit from the city if they want to make major changes to the exterior.

“What it means is that you're purchasing a piece our history here in Regina, and something that activates that street landscape, and is going to hold a lot of interest and value for years to come,” said Emmaline Hill, the manager of social and cultural development for the City of Regina.

Owning a heritage home can come with extra costs, depending on the building's age and condition. But, Schmidt says there are some benefits.

“Every house has maintenance that it has to have done, but these houses have a tax rebate that you can apply for,” Schmidt said.

The home is listed for $649,900.