Former Rider Charleston Hughes announces retirement from CFL

Former Rider Charleston Hughes formally announced his retirement from the CFL on Friday night.

In a post, he said after 14 years, it’s time to retire and put closure to his journey.

“The CFL is an incredible league that has changed my life and help develop me into the man I am today,” the post read.

@calstampeders @sskroughriders @TorontoArgos

Thank you to each organization for providing me a opportunity to chase my legacy as a @CFL great.

Thanks

John Murphy

John Hufnagel

Chris Jones

Donald Durett

Pat Riepma

Adam Gonzaga

Rich Stubler

Devonne Claybrooks

And many many more pic.twitter.com/HN1Umc8ghU — Charleston Hughes (@Sackatchewan2) December 29, 2023

Hughes returned to the Riders in 2022 after spending one season with the Toronto Argonauts.

He spent the 2023 season as an unsigned free agent before announcing his retirement online.

The former Rider said playing in the league has changed his life over the last 14 years and is sending thanks to the fans.

In another social media post on Saturday, Hughes said he is “extremely mind blown” by the love he got from his announcement.