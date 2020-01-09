Former Rider Derrick Moncrief signs future contract with NFL's Raiders
Published Thursday, January 9, 2020 10:19AM CST
Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief, centre, celebrates an interception during first half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Regina on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
REGINA -- Linebacker Derrick Moncrief is moving from Rider Nation to Raider Nation.
Moncrief's agency, Icon Sports Consulting, tweeted on Thursday that Moncrief has signed a reserve contract with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
The Riders said they were releasing Moncrief on Wednesday so he could pursue an NFL opportunity. He was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11.