Former Riders' pivot Fajardo signs two year deal with Montreal

Free agency has opened in Canadian Football League (CFL) and as of 11:25 a.m. Saskatchewan’s quarterback, Cody Fajardo, has signed a two year contract with the Montreal Alouettes.

“We’re excited to announce that we’ve locked this guy in for two years!” a tweet from the Alouettes read.

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS…🚨🚨

We’re excited to announce that we’ve locked this guy in for two years! Check out Alsflix 🤣 to find out which star is going to be calling the 514 home! #alsin pic.twitter.com/rKgUjxlC9T — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 14, 2023

The Riders announced they had signed former Alouettes quarterback Shea Patterson on Monday and are also expected to agree to terms with quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday.

The green and white entered the day with 23 players set to become free agents, including Fajardo.

The Edmonton Elks also announced they had signed former Riders' receiver Kyran Moore to a contract on Tuesday.

More details to come…