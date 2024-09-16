REGINA
Regina

    • Former Roughrider Ben Fairbrother dead after motorcycle crash in Edmonton

    Former Saskatchewan Roughrider offensive lineman Ben Fairbrother has passed away following a motorcycle accident, according to the club. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders) Former Saskatchewan Roughrider offensive lineman Ben Fairbrother has passed away following a motorcycle accident, according to the club. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders)
    Share

    A former Saskatchewan Roughrider has died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton.

    In a post to X on Monday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the passing of Ben Fairbrother – who was killed on Friday in a motorcycle crash in Alberta’s capital. He was 51.

    The Edmonton Police Service reported a fatal crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on 118 Avenue and 139 Street at around 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 13.

    The service said the 51-year-old motorcyclist was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

    The crash is being investigated by the Major Collision Investigations Section.

    Fairbrother was drafted second overall in the 1997 Canadian Football League (CFL) draft as an offensive lineman and served with the Riders over four seasons until 2000 before joining the B.C. Lions as a free agent – playing with them until 2003.

    As a Roughrider, Fairbrother played in 37 games, starting in 20.

    In the team’s post, the Riders called Fairbrother "a standout on the football field, but an even greater presence to his family."

    For the past four years, Fairbrother worked as an offensive line coach with the Edmonton Wildcats of the Canadian Junior Football League’s (CFJL) Prairie Football Conference.

    “His dedication, expertise, and kindness touched everyone who worked with him,” the Wildcats said in its message. “Ben’s contributions to the Wildcats were invaluable, and his legacy will be felt for years to come.”

    Fairbrother’s alma matter, the University of Calgary, shared its condolences in a statement released Sunday.

    “The Dinos extend our sincere condolences to Ben's wife and daughters,” the statement read.

    A graduate of Bishop Carroll High School in Calgary, Fairbrother joined the U of C Dinos offensive line in 1992. He ultimately spent four years with the team, receiving Canada West All Star nods in 1995 and 1996 as well as a second team All-Canadian selection in 1996.

    Fairbrother would start at left tackle in the 1995 Vanier Cup Championship. The Dinos would ultimately take the win 54-52 against the University of Western Ontario Mustangs at the SkyDome in Toronto.

    Fairbrother is survived by his daughters Ella and Georgia as well as his wife, Tanya.

