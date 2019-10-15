Former President of the Saskatchewan Roughriders Gordon Staseson has passed away,

Staseson served as the organizations presidents from 1979 to 1981. He was involved in the expansion of Mosaic Stadium and the creation of the Plaza of Honour, which he would later be inducted into.

He was a Chairman for the CFL Board of Governors, has received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit and was named a member of the Order of Canada.

He was 93.