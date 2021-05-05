REGINA -- The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported former Saskatchewan hockey coach Bernie Lynch has made his first court appearance in Regina, on charges of assault and sexual assault.

Lynch was subject to a Canada-wide warrant and was arrested on May 1, in Devon, Alta. after turning himself in.

According to a news release from Regina police, a report was made alleging offences committed against a 17 –year-old boy in 1988.

“At that time, the alleged offender held a position of authority as a hockey coach, and it was through this position that he was introduced to the victim,” police said in a news release.

Hockey Canada investigated Lynch, 66, earlier this year, over allegations brought forward in Fort Frances, where he worked for the Superior International Junior Hockey League’s Fort Frances Lakers.

In an emailed statement on Tuesday, the agency said “Our organization continues to cooperate with police in both Edson, Alta., and Regina, Sask., in this case.”

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations brought forward in Fort Frances, Mr. Lynch was suspended indefinitely from the team,” the statement goes on to read.

Lynch was a coach with the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos in the 1980s. He went on to coach with the WHL’s Regina Pats and in Regina minor hockey.

With files from CTV News Regina's Taylor Rattray.