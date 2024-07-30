Former Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart dead at 73

Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was 73.

The announcement of Stewart's passing came in the form of a post from Premier Scott Moe Tuesday evening.

“Another difficult day as we have lost another friend and colleague. Lyle Stewart,” Moe said in the post.

“Lyle was a good friend and I will miss him a lot.”

Stewart served as the MLA for Thunder Creek and Lumsden-Morse for nearly 24 years until his retirement in 2023.

Addressing the legislature in March of that year, Stewart revealed that his cancer diagnosis had worsened and he could no longer continue in his role.

In his time at the legislature, he served as the Minister of Agriculture, Enterprise and Innovation and legislative secretary responsible for provincial autonomy.

Stewart’s battle with prostate cancer was well known. In 2018, he resigned as Minister of Agriculture to focus on his health after holding the portfolio for the previous six years.

In 2022, Stewart drew up controversy when he invited convicted murderer and former provincial politician Colin Thatcher to the Speech from the Throne.

The move resulted in Stewart being relieved of his duties as legislative secretary and warranted an apology from Premier Moe.

“Lyle was a man of few words, which is unusual for a politician, but you always knew where he stood,” Moe said in his post.

“His quiet strength and dedication to the people he served were an example to all of us who served with him.”