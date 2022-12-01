Former Sask. Premier Brad Wall's portrait unveiled at legislature

On Wednesday, an official portrait of former Premier Brad Wall was unveiled at the legislature in Regina, a tradition bestowed upon every past premier of the province.

“Two sort of immediate thoughts. I did look like that and this would be a really ineffectual before and after advertisement for skin moisturizer,” said Wall.

Friends and former colleagues gathered for the portrait unveiling.

“I am very thankful today,” Wall said. “I am thankful for my former legislative colleagues that are here. I miss you guys.”

It’s a day when party politics are set aside.

“I do like that you are able with your colleagues to take an upstart political party built from the failed ashes and rebuilt a dynasty,” said NDP leader Carla Beck.

Saskatchewan’s current premier paid tribute to his predecessor.

“I hope they remember leadership that had this unequivocal and unshakable belief in the province that we could grow,” said Premier Scott Moe. “You guys are so young, mostly all so young. You probably don’t remember how focused we were on population, how focused we were specifically on that one million number.”

The former premier has a population goal of 1.2 million residents. It’s projected that this goal will be achieved this weekend