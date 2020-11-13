WYNYARD, SASK. -- A former Saskatchewan teacher accused of sexually assaulting at least five students received his verdict in court on Friday.

Gerard Loehr, 57, appeared in Wynyard Provincial Court facing five counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference on Nov. 13.

The judge found Loehr guilty on three counts of sexual assault and not guilty on six counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The sexual assault allegation, dating back 30 years, was reported to the Wynyard RCMP this past February, followed by four additional victims coming forward to allege similar experiences.

Police said the victims were allegedly assaulted while Loehr worked as a music teacher at various schools within the Shamrock School Division, including Wynyard and Foam Lake schools between 1990 and 1995.

A sentencing date will be determined on Nov. 23.

Loehr, who is from Ottawa, was arrested there in August and charged with five additional counts of sexual assault and sexual interference involving five people dating back to 2000.

In December 2019, police laid a dozen new sex charges after six more people came forward with allegations.

Ottawa police said these incidents are alleged to have happened between 2000 and 2018 and involve children.