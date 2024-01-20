Former teammates play against each other for first time since being traded

Former teammates Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie played against one another on Friday night for the first time since being traded.

The pair spent the first four seasons of their WHL career together before being traded by the Wenatchee Wild earlier this month.

Savoie was sent to the Moose Jaw Warriors for seven draft picks, including two first-rounders. Geekie was traded to the Swift Current Broncos for three players and four draft picks, including two first-rounders.

In their first face off since being traded, the Warriors beat the Broncos 5-3. Geekie scored one goal during the game, but it wasn’t enough to get ahead.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Savoie and Geekie were already making an impact with their new teams, with Savoie getting six points in two games with the Warriors, and Geekie making five points in three games with the Broncos.

Before the trade, Geekie was leading the Wild in points with 49 in 26 games, and Savoie had 24 points in just 11 games.

-With files from Brit Dort