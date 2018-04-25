

CTV Regina





Former Yorkton RCMP officer Alan Davidson has been sentenced to six years in prison on seven charges, including two from his time in Yorkton in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Davidson, 62, was also sentenced to twenty years on the sex offender registry in Kamloops Provincial Court Tuesday.

In March Davidson pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, while a third charge was stayed in a Yorkton courtroom.

The five other charges are related to other assaults that occurred in British Columbia in the 1970s and 1980s.