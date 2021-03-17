REGINA -- The Resort Village of Fort San has denied a substance abuse treatment centre from coming to the community.

Councillors of Fort San decided substance abuse treatment centres do not fall under the term residential care facilities, at a meeting on Tuesday.

The decision ultimately keeps Pine Lodge Treatment Centre and other addictions treatment centres like it from leasing the land of the former Prairie Christian Training Centre in Fort San. Pine Lodge has been looking for a temporary new home after a fire impacted its ability ot use its Indian Head location.

“We feel rather strongly about our use fitting the zoning bylaw definition, so we’re disappointed in the outcome,” said James Archer, who owns the land Pine Lodge want interested in leasing.

Archer said he is now determining whether an amendment can be made to the wording of the zoning bylaw, or if he needs to go ahead with an appeal.

He has thirty days to appeal the decision to a development appeals board that will be appointed by council.

If that fails, Archer can also take appeal to the Saskatchewan Municipal Board.

“I’m thinking the appeals process might be our best route. I think a zoning amendment might not be in the cards given the apparent opposition to it from local residents,” Archer said.

Archer said he will lease the empty building to Pine Lodge if approved.

“Not only disappointing to Pine Lodge but it’s disappointing of course to the clients that have been waiting to get in,” Foster Monson, Pine Lodge Executive Director, said.

Monson said there is about 158 people on the waiting list at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Estevan.

According to Monson, The cost of repairs at Pine Lodge’s location in Indian Head is still unknown, and the rent at the Living Skies Retreat in Lumsden is out of Pine Lodge’s range. He said there are no other sites in the province that the treatment centre could use right now.

“It is what it is, the situation is disappointing to say the least,” Monson said.

CTV News has reached out to the Mayor of Fort San for comment.