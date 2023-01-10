Forwards in high demand on WHL's trade deadline day, Pats acquire Silvertips player

The 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) trade deadline has come and gone as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Regina Pats were hoping to bolster their group of forwards to build around Connor Bedard. However, that task proved to be tougher than usual this season.

“Over the years, you’re always short defencemen, that’s what seems to be the commodity. At the trade deadline, there’s more teams than not trying to add defencemen. This year, it’s been forwards,” said John Paddock, the Regina Pats head coach and general manager.

“It’s just bizarre. Like I never talked to anybody that wasn’t looking for a forward. There’s a shortage of forwards for teams, for depth,” he added.

Despite no news of a Pats trade come 4 p.m. on Tuesday, they did note a last minute move had been made, but the details had to be sorted out before a formal announcement.

In a Tuesday evening news release and on social media, the Pats announced they acquired 2003-born forward Steel Quiring from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

On Saturday, the Pats announced they traded forward Easton Armstrong to the Winnipeg Ice for defenceman Omen Harmacy.

“It was tough to give up Army (Armstrong). I coached his dad 23 years ago and he’s a great kid. But I think it came down to it, you know, I’m on the look out for a forward or two with Tye [Spencer] and Shantzy [Zackary Shantz] out.”

Last week, the Pats dealt goaltender Matthew Kieper to the Kamloops Blazers. In exchange, the Pats received a fourth-round pick (via Edmonton) in the 2023 draft and a sixth-round pick in 2025.

“We had a built of a plan last spring. [Our other] goalies were challenged and they had good starts and actually beat out the fella we brought in,” Paddock said last week following the trade.

“Drew [Sim] took another step forward we feel and with Kelton Pyne we feel we have another good young goalie there. Kieps- he needed to play, he wanted to play, so it was sort of a mutual decision.”

The Pats looked to build around captain Connor Bedard in the hopes of making a playoff run. Paddock and Bedard have both shut down trade rumours and claim he will remain with the team for the remainder of his WHL career.

The Pats sit in fourth in the East Division with a 19-19-1-1 record and are barely holding onto a playoff spot right now.

Most of the Saskatchewan teams remained quiet on trade deadline day. However, the Saskatoon Blades did acquire forward Jake Chiasson from the Brandon Wheat Kings for a 2023 first round pick, and two second round picks in 2025 and 2026.

As well, the Swift Current Broncos traded Warman, Sask. product Daylan Weigel to Kamloops for a ninth-round pick in 2026. Weigel currently plays with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s (SJHL) Humboldt Broncos.

Finally, the Prince Albert Raiders traded away San Jose Sharks prospect, Ozzy Wiesblatt to the Portland Winterhawks. In return, the Raiders will receive three conditional draft picks: first-round pick (2025) and two second-round picks in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Some other local Saskatchewan products on the move: