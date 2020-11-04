REGINA -- Mayoral candidate Michael Fougere says he is against turning a prominent heritage property in Regina into condo units.

The home, called the Cook Residence and located at 3160 Albert Street, has been subject to debate over the last year as the homeowners have looked to turn it into multiple units.

Fougere said on Wednesday that he’s heard concerns about the proposal.

“Before and during the campaign, I’d heard widespread criticism of the proposal to turn the Cook Residence into condos and I feel the need to speak out,” he said in a news release. “The proposal does not fit the historic feel and character of the neighbourhood.”

He said the home should remain as a heritage property as it does today.

Fougere challenged other mayoral candidates to state their position on the heritage home.

The proposal aims to keep some heritage characteristics, though many neighbours aren’t happy with the plans.

A draft proposal of what the condo units would look like. (City of Regina documents)

Carmen Lien, the owner of the home, has previously told city council the home can’t be rehabilitated in a financially responsible manner.

Lien recently told CTV News that creating the condo units would help create construction jobs and result in more people paying property taxes.