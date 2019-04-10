Foul play not suspected after body found near Highway 11: RCMP
The RCMP investigates after a body was found north of Regina on April 8, 2019
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 1:46PM CST
The RCMP does not believe there is foul play involved in the death of a man whose body was found beside Highway 11 earlier this week.
According to the RCMP, the 29-year-old man was found in the eastbound ditch of the highway near the overpass north of Regina.
A forensic autopsy was conducted, police say.
Further testing will be done by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.