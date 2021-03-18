REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the death of 15-year-old Jaxon MacDonald.

RCMP said in a news release that it does not anticipate any further public updates on this investigation.

“Through a joint investigation between the Saskatchewan RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroners Service, pending final results of the autopsy and toxicology, preliminary indication is that no foul play is suspected in relation to Jaxon’s death,” RCMP said.

The Regina boys body was found on Tuesday, Kamsack RCMP said. He was located on an island on Madge Lake, which is located within Duck Mountain Provincial Park, shortly before noon Tuesday.

“… He was found in a treed area, not easily accessed and not an easy place to find,” said Staff Sgt. Craig Cleary. “However we did have the assistance of a couple of searchers that went to this particular area and they had quads and they were able to find him.”

Cleary said the search teams worked “diligently” from when it was reported Sunday morning to when he was found March 16.

The search began Sunday morning when MacDonald was last seen leaving a cottage in the Jubilee Subdivision area on foot at around 12:30 a.m. on March 14.

The search was aided by over 100 people including members of the public, RCMP police dog services, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of volunteers, as well as countless fire departments from around the province.

CAMPBELL COMMUNITY MOURNS LOSS OF FRIEND

Outside Campbell Collegiate High School a memorial has been set up in MacDonald’s memory.

People have placed candles, notes, photos, hockey sticks and pucks along with flowers on the pavement outside the school.

The high school sent home a letter to families offering counselling services for those who would like to access it.

“Grief can feel like this very heavy burden and reaching out to a professional could definitely make you feel as though you're not going through it alone,” Melony Materi, executive director of the Caring Place said Thursday.

Materi said a tragedy like this can take time and people may need to grieve for longer than they expect.

A Go Fund Me page was made when Jaxon went missing for his family during the search.

Since then, the page has been raising money to help his family. So far it’s raised $23,640.