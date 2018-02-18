RCMP say Stephane Blake has been located safe and sound.

Estevan RCMP are searching for a 51-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

Stephane Charles Joseph Blake, travelled through the North Portal Border Crossing at 8:18 p.m. on Saturday, and never arrived in Estevan, according to RCMP.

Blake was in a U-Haul truck with Arizona licence plate number AG09149.

Blake has a medical condition that can cause confusion at times.

He is described at 5'8" tall, with greyish blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest police service or the Estevan RCMP Detachment at (306) 637-4400.