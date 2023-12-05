Four arrested, 2 at large in Moose Jaw robbery, confinement case, police say

Moose Jaw police say two people remain at large while four others have been arrested and charged in a robbery, extortion and confinement case at a trailer court on Nov. 28.

According to a Moose Jaw police news release, a victim was pulled from their vehicle and taken to a nearby residence in the trailer court where police say they were threatened by the suspects.

The victim was able to escape with no injuries, police said.

Moose Jaw police say a 41-year-old man and 21-year-old woman remain at large.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man turned himself into Moose Jaw police last week, the release said.

Before that, a 37 and 44-year-old man along with a 47-year-old woman were all arrested and charged.

Moose Jaw police say the four in custody have been charged with forcible confinement, robbery and extortion.

According to Moose Jaw police, the victim and the accused were all known to each other and the incident was not random in nature.

The incident remains under investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call Moose Jaw police or Crime Stoppers.