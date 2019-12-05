REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has arrested four people on drug trafficking charges as the result of a drug unit investigation.

The investigation began earlier this week, and provided evidence of drug trafficking that led to the execution of a search warrant on Thursday, Dec. 4.

The location of the search was a home in the 2300 block of Smith St., as well as a vehicle associated to the address.

At a point when two of the suspects had left the home in the suspect vehicle, officers were able to safely stop the vehicle and arrest to two men, 37-year-old Carlson Trevor King and 68-year-old Leroy George Lake, both of Calgary. The search of one of the men revealed a large sum of Canadian money.

In the search of the home, police located and seized a loaded, 45-calibre handgun, more money and methamphetamine, cocaine and paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking.

Two women from Regina, 34-year-old Alexis Joey Yasinowski and 33-year-old Kerry Lynn Lerat, were arrested from the home.

The four are facing multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.

King is also facing additional charges, including unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

All four accused will make their first appearances will appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.