Police charged four people with assault and one with impaired driving on the first night of Country Thunder Craven.

The music festival kicked off on Thursday night. According to the RCMP, police stopped 270 vehicles and handed out 66 charges under the Traffic Safety Act. Officers also handed out 85 warning tickets and two licence suspensions. Eight people were taken into police custody on Thursday night.

The RCMP says it will continue enforcing a zero tolerance policy on public drunkenness, open liquor, underage drinking, drug use or any other offence.