

CTV Regina





Four boys facing sexual assault charges from an incident last week were granted bail at Regina Provincial Court on Thursday.

A fifth boy, who was also charged with sexual assault in the same incident, will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday.

Charges were laid by police after an incident on Feb. 22 when a teenage girl said she was sexually assaulted by five boys. The victim’s exact age is unknown.

The accused ages range between 12 and 16 years old. The boys cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Two of the accused are also charged with making and distributing child pornography.

The boys out on bail aren’t allowed to contact one another or the victim. They’re also not allowed to have or use a cellphone.

The next court appearance for the four boys out on bail is April 1.