    • Four charged after gunshot like sounds heard coming from Regina home

    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Four people are facing gun related charged after Regina police said they received reports of gunshot sounds coming from inside a home.

    Officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Athol Street around 4:20 Thursday afternoon where they found a recently broken window, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Four people were found inside the home along with a shotgun, ammunition and spent casings, police said.

    As a result a 25-year-old, 31-year-old, 24-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested and face charges that include careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

    The accused all made their first court appearances Friday morning, RPS said.

