Four charged after gunshot like sounds heard coming from Regina home

Four people are facing gun related charged after Regina police said they received reports of gunshot sounds coming from inside a home.

Officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Athol Street around 4:20 Thursday afternoon where they found a recently broken window, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Four people were found inside the home along with a shotgun, ammunition and spent casings, police said.

As a result a 25-year-old, 31-year-old, 24-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested and face charges that include careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

The accused all made their first court appearances Friday morning, RPS said.