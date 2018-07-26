Four people have been arrested in Manitoba after a kidnapping incident that started in Swift Current, Sask.

The incident happened on June 13 at 10 p.m. Swift Current CRMP received a report that two men reportedly forced another man into a vehicle and drove away earlier that day.

The victim escaped from a home in Brandon, Man. the next day and made his way back to Saskatchewan, where he reported the incident to RCMP.

Police say there was no danger to the public, and that the incident is not random.

On Tuesday, police arrested Robert Mark Ballingall, 44, of Brandon, Man., Christopher Steven Drover, 47, of Brandon, Man., David Denis Joss, 50, of Neepawa, Man., and Christopher Lee Roskam,26, of Brandon, Man., with kidnapping.

The four men appeared in court in Brandon, Man., on Wednesday, a Saskatchewan court appearance is expected to be scheduled soon.