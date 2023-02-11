Four Moose Jaw Warriors suspended for possible violations of team rules, standard of conduct: WHL
Four players on the Moose Jaw Warriors have been suspended indefinitely, according to the Western Hockey League (WHL).
The league announced the suspensions Saturday evening.
Connor Ungar, Max Wanner, Lynden Lakovic and Marek Howell were all suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into “possible violations of team rules and the WHL Standard of Conduct policies,” the league’s statement read.
No other information was provided by the league.
