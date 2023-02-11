Four Moose Jaw Warriors suspended for possible violations of team rules, standard of conduct: WHL

Western Hockey League logo Western Hockey League logo

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Family rescued after 133 hours as quake death toll tops 25,000

The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener