Four of 6 opening week CFL fines belong to Riders

Four members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders have received fines for their actions in a season opening win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

According to the CFL’s discipline report, a total of six fines were handed out across the league for Week 1.

Offensive lineman Logan Ferland, who was tossed from the game, was fined for what the CFL said was a non-football act for striking Elks’ defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr.

Ferland appeared to throw a punch at the head of O’Neal Jr. on a play he was thrown out of the game for.

Offensive lineman Trevor Reid was also fined for what the league called a tourist hit on Edmonton defensive lineman Noah Curtis.

Defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. was also fined for a high hit on Edmonton receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and defensive back C.J. Reavis was fined for violating the CFL’s code of conduct the league said.

The CFL does not disclose amounts players were fined.

The Riders came from behind to win the game 29-21. The Green and White will be in Hamilton on Sunday before hosting the Tiger-Cats on June 23 for their home opener at Mosaic Stadium.