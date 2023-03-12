Four people charged with weapons offences after shooting: Regina police

A total of four people were charged following a shooting incident over the weekend.

At around 6:30 a.m. on March 11, police officers in Regina were called to the 2100 block of Osler Street following a report of a gun being fired.

A witness told police that they heard one gunshot and saw four people walking away from the scene, a Regina police news release said.

Officers responded to the area and found four people matching the descriptions of the suspects.

All four were arrested without incident.

Police seized a gun, ammunition and other weapons at the scene, according to the news release.

A 38-year-old woman from Regina faces six charges including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 34-year-old woman from Regina faces four charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, identity fraud and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both of the accused will make their first appearances on these charges in provincial court on March 13.

A 25-year-old man from Okanese First Nation was charged with possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, while a 45-year-old man from Regina faces a charge of failure to comply with condition of an undertaking.

The 25-year-old accused is set to appear in provincial court on May 3 while the 45-year-old accused will appear on May 2.