Four players with Saskatchewan WHL teams taking part in CHL Top Prospects Game

Nineteen players from the Western Hockey League (WHL) will be heading to the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Top Prospects Game in Vancouver, B.C. on Jan. 25.

Of the 19 players, four will represent Saskatchewan organizations:

Connor Bedard (centre)- Regina Pats

Tanner Molendyk (defence)- Saskatoon Blades

Jackson Unger (goalie)- Moose Jaw Warriors

Brayden Yager (centre)- Moose Jaw Warriors

Bedard will play on Team Red, the other three on Team White.

“You look at all the players and you know it’s pretty cool [because] they’re obviously all phenomenal and you want to be a part of that group,” Yager said. “It’s pretty cool to have Ungy [Jackson Unger] with me as well.”

“It’s exciting, it wasn’t on my mind too much but I’ve been preparing for this game. It’s always nice having familiar faces,” Unger said on having Yager alongside him on Team White.

Yager, from Saskatoon, Sask. is also among four players from Saskatchewan that made the cut.

Riley Heidt, a centre for the Prince George Cougars is also from Saskatoon. He will suit up for Team Red. As is Kelowna Rockets’ defenceman, Caden Price. Price will play for Team White.

Kalan Lind who hails from Shaunavon, Sask. and currently plays left wing for the Red Deer Rebels, will also be on Team White.

“Obviously it’s pretty cool to be invited to that. There’s a lot of great players there,” Lind said. “I grew up playing hockey with Yager, Price, [and] Heidt so it’s pretty cool to be able to play with some of those guys [again].”

The Top Prospects Game showcases the top 40 CHL Players amongst the three major junior leagues eligible for the 2023 National Hockey League [NHL] draft.

It comes as midterm draft rankings have been released from a number of platforms and analysts. Bedard has so far swept every single ranking for the 2023 draft as the number one pick. However, Yager has found himself rounding out the top five on multiple occasions, especially amongst North American skaters.

Yager has 54 points (20 Goals, 34 Assists) in 44 games so far this season but says he does not let the rankings affect his mindset during the season.

“I try not to pay attention. I think there’s a lot of opinions out there. I’m just trying to play my game every night and take it day by day,” he said.

The Central Scouting midterm ranking placed Lind 23rd among North American Skaters. Lind has 37 points in 36 games this season. He is one point shy of passing his season total from last year.

“Every young player wants to take a look where they are [ranked] but I think you don’t really make it that big of a deal. You kind of just keep your head down, try to keep going, and kind of just block it out,” Lind said.

Unger is ranked 17th among North American Goalies. The recently turned 18-year-old has played 15 games with the Warriors this season recording a 5-9-0 record.

“I’ll look at [the rankings] when they come out but I don’t really think about that much. It’s good to go [to this game] with a mindset of where you’re at though,” Unger said.

The game is slated for Jan. 25 in Vancouver, B.C. Players will get an opportunity to show off their skill set to scouts, spectators, and viewers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and TSN.ca.

“Obviously there’s going to be every NHL team there and there’s going to be a lot of eyes on all these players. So I think just go there with a lot of confidence you know and just kind of play my game and most of all just have a blast,” Yager said.