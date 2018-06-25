

CTV Regina





Four tipis have been added to the protest camp in the front of the Saskatchewan legislature.

There were three tipis added over the weekend. They represent File Hills Tribal Council, Piapot First Nation and Pasqua/White Bear First Nation.

A fourth was added on Monday afternoon. It was sent by Peepeekisis Cree Nation.

The original tipi at the Justice for our Stolen Children camp was taken down last Monday after police arrested some of the campers. On Thursday, campers put the tipi back up and it has been standing in Wascana Park ever since.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said on Friday that it will stand with the protesters.

The provincial government says it is open to meeting with the campers, but says overnight camping on the legislative grounds is not allowed.