Four young people are in custody after they were found in possession of a pellet gun and two hunting knives at Campbell Collegiate.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the school after a report that a group of young men were in possession of a fire arm and a knife, according to police.

At the time of the report, a wrestling competition was going on at the high school.

Police said that there was not an altercation or disturbance that led to them being called. Officers used a non-threatening weapons protocol to try to not escalate the situation.

The four young people were arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Initial investigation supports weapons charges against the four youth. The youth charged cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.